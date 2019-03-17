February 17, 1941 - March 13, 2019
RACINE - Robert W. Dersien, age 78, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at The Villa at Lincoln Park.
He was born in Denison, Iowa, February 17, 1941, son of the late Frederick and Selma (Nee: Retman) Dersien.
Robert served in the United States Navy as a machinist mate. He was employed by Racine Boiler and Tank and retired from Metal World Inc. after thirty-nine years of service. Robert was a member of the American Legion Post 310. His true passion was woodworking.
He will be dearly missed by his children, Bryan (Debbie) Dersien of Racine, Amy Kohler of Kenosha, Josie Dersien, Peggy Dersien, both of Madison; six grandchildren, Brent Kohler, Kristin (Ryan) Hrnciar, Eric (Brittany) Kohler, Kimberly (Evan) Benicek, Amy Morgan, Brandi (Ryan) Johnson; his great-grandchildren, Ava, Emma, Lily, Allison; other relatives and many dear friends.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am.
A special thank you to all the caregivers at The Villa at Lincoln Park for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
