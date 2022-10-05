Robert W. Arndt, 81, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on May 30, 1941, the son of Walter and Evelyn Arndt. He worked as a machinist at MG in Menomonee Falls for over 30 years, and spent his free time on Lake Redstone whenever he could. From Bob: Thanks for the years of friendship, laughter and good memories. Keep those thoughts in your heart, knowing there are more to be had when we meet again someday in heaven.