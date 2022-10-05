May 30, 1941—Sept. 29, 2022
Robert W. Arndt, 81, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on May 30, 1941, the son of Walter and Evelyn Arndt. He worked as a machinist at MG in Menomonee Falls for over 30 years, and spent his free time on Lake Redstone whenever he could. From Bob: Thanks for the years of friendship, laughter and good memories. Keep those thoughts in your heart, knowing there are more to be had when we meet again someday in heaven.
He is survived by his brother, Tom (Jane) Arndt; niece, Lori Arndt; and nephew, Aaron Arndt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Evelyn Arndt.
Per Bob’s wishes, no services will be held.