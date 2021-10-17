July 1, 1940—Oct. 12, 2021
RACINE – Robert V. Lafond, 81, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
Bob was born in Two Rivers on July 1, 1940, to the late Victor H. and Eugenie M. (nee: Simono) Lafond. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. On April 23, 1966, Bob married the former Georgia “Bunny” Pelton. She preceded him in death on May 31, 1999. After Bunny passed, Bob met Mavis at a social event. Their friendship grew and on July 12, 2008, Bob married the former Mavis Jensen. Bob was employed at Walker Mfg. for over 20 years and retired from Aldrich Chemical in 2002. In retirement, Bob was a substitute teacher with Racine Unified School District.
Bob was a lifetime member of the Racine Yacht Club. He was very active in the Racine community. He was a member of the Racine Jaycee’s, Racine Camera Club, Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Lamplighters, Salmon Unlimited and served on the Board of Directors of Racine Fourth Fest. Bob loved watching and attending Badgers, Packers, Brewers, and Bucks games. Bob and Mavis had so much fun at Lambeau Field, Camp Randall Stadium, and the Kohl Center. Bob loved the marching band and attending the annual Badger band concerts. One of Bob’s best memories was being on the field at Camp Randall, after Wisconsin beat Northwestern, with his grandson Cameron.
Survivors include his wife, Mavis; son, Paul (Cindy) Lafond; daughter, Eden Lafond (Mark Nowacki); stepchildren: Danny Clausen and Michael Clausen; grandchildren: Cameron Lafond and Rees Lafond; and his sister, Sharon (Carl) Schwabe. Bob is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was further preceded in death by his parents; sister, Susan Lafond and his stepson, David Clausen.
A Mass for Bob will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family for a visitation at the church on Tuesday evening from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the Mass at 7:00 p.m.
The family would like to extend our gratitude for the care and compassion Bob received from all of the doctors, especially Dr. Hardacre, Dr Gullberg, Dr. Burnett, and all of the nurses, assistants, aides, technicians, and everyone who worked with him and for him while in your care. We are forever grateful that you do what you do.
