July 1, 1940—Oct. 12, 2021

RACINE – Robert V. Lafond, 81, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Bob was born in Two Rivers on July 1, 1940, to the late Victor H. and Eugenie M. (nee: Simono) Lafond. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. On April 23, 1966, Bob married the former Georgia “Bunny” Pelton. She preceded him in death on May 31, 1999. After Bunny passed, Bob met Mavis at a social event. Their friendship grew and on July 12, 2008, Bob married the former Mavis Jensen. Bob was employed at Walker Mfg. for over 20 years and retired from Aldrich Chemical in 2002. In retirement, Bob was a substitute teacher with Racine Unified School District.