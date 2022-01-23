Robert V. Barina

June 10, 1925 - January 16, 2022

RACINE — Robert Barina, age 96, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at St. Monica's Senior Living. He was born in Racine, June 10, 1925, son of the late Vincent and Frances (nee: Kuzela) Barina.

Robert graduated from Horlick High School "Class of 1943". He served in the armed forces both Army and Air Force from August, 1945 – December, 1946. On April 11, 1953 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Charlotte Bazylewicz. Robert was a longtime active member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church where he served as an usher and volunteered at the Food Pantry. He was a frequent blood donor. Following in his Dad's footsteps, he worked as a Tool and Die Maker for over 40 years at Moxness Products and Versa Tech. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, pulling water skiers, winemaking, wood carving, puzzles and playing cards with friends and family. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he treasured the time spent with his family who will always remember his sense of humor and silly antics. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his four children: Susan (Al) Miller of Franksville, Sally (Dene) Halvorson of Duluth, MN, Thomas (Pat) Barina of New Berlin, Jean (Steve) Casey of Neenah; grandchildren, Lorrie (Chris) Brown, Vincent Miller, Martin (Ann Peterson) Halvorson, Kristin Halvorson, Berit (Cara) Halvorson, Michael (Kristin) Barina, Andrew (Jaya) Barina, Rachelle Barina, Andria (Jake) Farthing, Sam Casey, Kelly Casey; great grandchildren: Logan and Carson Brown, Chase, Hailey Charlotte, and Kelsey Barina, Ava, Ben and Laila Barina; cousin, Jerry (Joyce) Barina; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte; his siblings: Dr. Henry Barina, Alice Barina, Sr. Joan Barina MMS and Lillian Sommer; and a grandson, Anthony Miller.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 13, 2022, 10:00 A.M. at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street. A prayer with Full Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the church from 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass at 10:00 A.M. and after the prayer at Holy Cross. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church or St. Monica's Senior Living have been suggested.

