Robert V. Barina

June 10, 1925—January 16, 2022

RACINE—Robert V. Barina, age 96, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at St. Monica’s Senior Living. He was born in Racine, June 10, 1925, son of the late Vincent and Frances (nee Kuzela) Barina.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 13, 2022, 10:00 A.M. at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street. A prayer with Full Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the church from 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass at 10:00 A.M. and after the prayer at Holy Cross. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church or St. Monica’s Senior Living have been suggested.

Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.

