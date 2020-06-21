Robert U. Wallenta

FRANKLIN, TN (FORMERLY OF MOUNT PLEASANT) – Mr. Robert Wallenta, 90, passed away on June 17, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday, June 25, 2020 for a visitation from 10-11 a.m. A service honoring his life will follow at 11:00 a.m. His interment with military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
