Robert Todd Pettit "Todd"

Todd graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1961.” An excellent athlete, Todd lettered in basketball, football and baseball and was a member of their legendary basketball team that played in the national championship in 1960. He helped lead their team the following year to an undefeated 26-0 record and a state championship. He served in the U.S. Army reserves for six years. On September 9, 1967, Todd married the love of his life, Kathleen Fox, at St. Edward Catholic Church, officiated by Rev. Richard J. Molter. Since then, they have raised three sons, David, Dan and Jason and shared 55 beautiful years together. Todd was employed as a quality assurance auditor with SC Johnson for 48years before retiring in 2011. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and formerly an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he coached his sons’ teams, was president of the athletic department and volunteered at their festivals. He was also the president of St. Catherine’s Athletic Department and more recently loved his time spent with his friends at the St. Catherine’s Alumni House. Todd was the proud owner of the team Naptime in the Belle City Fantasy Football League and was past champion in 2018 after many years of futility. He was always up for a game of cards, especially poker and sheepshead, and enjoyed his time at the horse track. Through the years, Todd especially enjoyed watching his sons and grandchildren play in their events. He will be best remembered for his kindness, gentle demeanor, sense of humor and his great love and devotion to his family.