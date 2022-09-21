 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Todd Pettit 'Todd'

July 21, 1943—Sept. 16, 2022

RACINE — Robert Todd Pettit “Todd,” age 79, passed away Friday morning September 16, 2022 at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove.

Visitation will be held at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service to start at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Richard J. Molter officiating. A reception will follow. Memorials to St. Catherine’s High School, John McGuire Scholarship Fund have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Oak Ridge Care Center for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

262-634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

