RACINE—Robert T. Wolff Jr., age 83, passed away Sunday, September 23, 2018. He proudly served in the United States Army. On June 25, 1960 he was united in marriage to Nancy A. Hoag.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; his children, Sheri Lynn (Frank) Sullivan of Sun Prairie, Robert Wolff III of Racine; his grand

children, Samantha Sullivan of Orlando, Connor Sullivan of Sun Prairie; brother, Richard (Gail) Wolff of St. Louis; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Grace (Nee: Ward) Wolff and sister, Barbara Pope.

Private funeral services were held. Memorials to RAM or one’s favorite charity have been suggested.

