RACINE—Robert T. Wolff Jr., age 83, passed away Sunday, September 23, 2018. He proudly served in the United States Army. On June 25, 1960 he was united in marriage to Nancy A. Hoag.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; his children, Sheri Lynn (Frank) Sullivan of Sun Prairie, Robert Wolff III of Racine; his grand
children, Samantha Sullivan of Orlando, Connor Sullivan of Sun Prairie; brother, Richard (Gail) Wolff of St. Louis; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Grace (Nee: Ward) Wolff and sister, Barbara Pope.
Private funeral services were held. Memorials to RAM or one’s favorite charity have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.