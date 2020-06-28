Robert T. McCoy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 25, 1933 – June 23, 2020

RACINE – “I, Robert ‘Bob’ Theodore McCoy, 86, smiled and began my journey into eternal life with my Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, surrounded by my loving family.”

Robert was born in Oil City, PA on June 25, 1933, the son of Robert Joseph and Burletta Elizabeth (Baker) McCoy. He was a graduate of Cranberry High School, and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Oskaloosa College in Iowa. He was employed by Aerus-Electrolux as a door-to-door salesman for nearly 50 years of service. He was known as Bob, “The Real McCoy”. On October 7, 1977, Robert was united in marriage to Alberta “Aldonna” Molinaro Lupi.

Robert’s passion was for his family and friends to have a personal relationship with Christ as their Savior. His life’s Bible verse was Phillippians 1:21, “For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.” Robert i now living his “gain” and desires his family and friends to one day join him. To that end, he would say, “Be There”.

Surviving are his wife, Aldonna: children, Robert, David, Colleen and Jeaneen, seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, step children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Cindy, Jeff and families.