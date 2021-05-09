 Skip to main content
Robert T. Johnson
RACINE — Robert T. Johnson, 82, passed away, peacefully, at his residence on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, with his family at his side. In keeping with Bob’s wish, a private service will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to his, and our family’s, favorite place, and his grandson’s school, Matthias Academy at matthiasacademy.org. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

