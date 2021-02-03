 Skip to main content
Robert Stewart
Robert Stewart

RACINE – Mr. Robert Stewart, 91, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, February 8, 2021 for a visitation and viewing from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Due to Covid19, a private, invite only, family service will take place.

For those wishing to watch via livestream, you may click on the following link at 11:00 a.m. https://youtu.be/SGZm_dUJHXM

Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

