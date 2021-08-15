1937—2021

FRANKSVILLE — Robert “Skinna” P. Mrozek passed away August 8, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee, WI at the age of 83 years.

He is survived by his wife Carole “Dale” of 62 years; daughter Jessie (Larry) Wahl; his grandson Jason (Jessica) Wahl and their children Skyy and Kalob; as well as his other grandson Matthew (Jacylyn) Wahl. He is also survived by his sister Penny (Don) Klatkiewicz and his brother Albert Jr. (Pat) Mrozek. He is preceded in death by his son Robert Jay Mrozek.

Robert was born October of 1937 in Milwaukee and later moved to Yorkville. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and socializing at work, which he continued to do up until last year.

A Celebration of Skinna’s Life will be held Saturday, August 21 for relatives and friends from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at BAGGERS (3518 S. Beaumont Ave. (Hwys 11 & 75) Kansasville, WI).

