Robert Settimi

Funeral services honoring Robert’s life will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.at St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum with full military honors. A visitation for Robert will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines and for the safety of our guests, social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.