Robert Settimi, age 80, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Maryanne Settimi; his children, Ann Marie (Gary) Schultz, Lisa (Ed) Burnett; his grandchildren, Benjamin, Lucas, and Abigail; his brother, Ned (Suzanne) Settimi of Visalia, CA; his brother-in-law, Dennis (Patti) Hornacek and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services honoring Robert’s life will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.at St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum with full military honors. A visitation for Robert will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines and for the safety of our guests, social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.
Complete obituary information will be made available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101
