NAPLES, FL—It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Robert S. Lyle II, 76, formerly of Racine, WI and Darien, CT, on Monday, January 16, 2023 in Naples, FL after a long illness. Bob was a graduate of Deerfield Academy, Deerfield, MA, Brown University, and The Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University. In 1967 he married his devoted, lifelong love, Barbara. They then raised three children in both Illinois and Connecticut. Being a father and grandfather made Bob very proud. He poured love into his paternal role and shared with his children and grandchildren his passions for academic achievement, the Green Bay Packers, road trips, real estate tours, and ice cream. At sporting events, Bob was always there as a very enthusiastic supporter and cheerleader. Bob spent the majority of his professional career in finance. He worked at First Chicago then moved to Citicorp as Senior Vice President working in the utilities division. Continuing into his retirement, Bob worked tirelessly until his death as a Deerfield Class of ‘64 Captain to raise funds for the school. He was passionate about his adolescent experience there and wanted to continue to give back as well as stay connected to his cherished classmates.