× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 17, 1958—April 21, 2020

Robert “Robb” F. Kaminskis, 61, of Honey Creek, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home.

Born in Racine, Wisconsin on June 17, 1958, he was the son of John and Irene (nee: Botz) Kaminskis II. His early life was spent in Racine, where he graduated from Case High School Class of 1976. On June 22, 2002, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sherry Bishop. Following marriage, they resided in Mt. Pleasant before moving to Honey Creek 11 years ago.

Robb was a 21-year veteran firefighter with the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department. He was an owner of Beaver Creek Outfitting and a hunting guide for 30 plus years. He was a member of the SWIFT Riders Horse Riding Club, Wisconsin Conservation Congress and an NRA member. Robb was passionate about his horses, hunting, fishing, woodworking and raising chickens. He was an extreme hobbyist, enjoying leatherworking, cooking, and trying new recipes for his family and friends. He truly was a jack of all trades. He adored and loved his family, whether they were blood family or from his firefighting family, or family from any of his many hobbies, particularly his horse-riding community.