October 14, 1960 – October 28, 2020

RACINE – Robert Rangel, age 60, passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, at Ascension All Saints Hospital early Wednesday morning, October 28, 2020.

Robert was born to Theodore S. and Rebecca (nee: Saldivar) Rangel Jr. A 1979 graduate of Washington Park High School, he was a hard worker with various jobs over the years, especially as a roofer with JT Roofing, having to retire early in life when his health became compromised.

Robert was an exceptionally talented musician. He was the proud drummer of the well-known local band Three Floors Up. He appreciated the great outdoors while camping, fishing & hunting. Robert was also quite the mechanic. Above all, Robert was extremely proud of his two daughters, Alma & Clarissa, and absolutely loved being “PaPaw” to his grandchildren. They were his everything.