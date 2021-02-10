April 12, 1943—January 31, 2021
RACINE- Robert R. Petricek, Sr, 77, passed away at Ascension Healthcare- Spring Street Campus on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Funeral services for Robert will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
