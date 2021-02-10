 Skip to main content
Robert R. Petricek Sr.
Robert R. Petricek Sr.

Robert R. Petricek, Sr.

April 12, 1943—January 31, 2021

RACINE- Robert R. Petricek, Sr, 77, passed away at Ascension Healthcare- Spring Street Campus on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Funeral services for Robert will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

