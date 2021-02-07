 Skip to main content
Robert R. Petricek, Sr.
Robert R. Petricek, Sr.

Robert R. Petricek, Sr.

April 12, 1943 - January 31, 2021

RACINE — Robert R. Petricek, Sr, 77, passed away at Ascension Healthcare- Spring Street Campus on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Robert was born in Racine on April 12, 1943 to Carroll and Viola (Eisley) Petricek. He married Loisjean Haack and celebrated over 52 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on April 20, 2016. He retired from Case after 30 years, then worked at Workflow for several years, before retiring again, and working at Farm & Fleet. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his Canadian fishing trips.

Robert is survived by his children, Rhys (Mary) Petricek, Roberta (Paul) Betker and Rhonda (Christopher) Semke, grandchildren, Ariel, Jessica, Victoria, Harrison, Isaac, Chase, Samuel, Jacob, Veronica, Eric, Chad, Andrea and Ian, great granddaughters Ophelia and Jovie, and great grandsons, Shawn, Keaton, Blake, and Easton, brother Charles (Carlene) Petricek and sister-in-law Cheri Petricek. He is further survived by his girlfriend Ethel Swanson, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son Robert, granddaughter Casey and brother George.

Funeral services for Robert will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

