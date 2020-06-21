Robert R. McCarty

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 21, 1933 – June 10, 2020

RACINE – Robert Raymond McCarty, age 86; passed away peacefully, surrounded with the love of family, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Robert was born in Trout Creek, Michigan on June 21, 1933 to the late Alvin & Mayme (nee: Dishaw) McCarty. Bob faithfully served our country with the United States Army in the Korean War. On April 4, 1959 in St. Edward's Catholic Church, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Carol S. (nee: Spinsky).

Bob was employed by JI Case Co. for over 28 years, retiring in 1992. He was a proud member of the VFW and of Country Cousins (amateur radio club). He loved spending time with family…they were his everything.

Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years, Carol; their daughters, Constance (Al) Schuster, Lori (Jim) Calverley, Pat (Robert) Constable and Nancy McCarty; grandchildren, Valerie & Veronica Heiser, Robert Creekpaum III, Nicholas & Cody Calverley; great-grandchildren, Jonas Heiser, Nathaniel Green Jr.; Sylas, Solomon & Simeon Heiser; sister, Glenda (Tom) Lancelot; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.