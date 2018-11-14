July 19, 1942—November 11, 2018
MOUNT PLEASANT – Robert Richard Jensen, 76, passed away on Sunday, November 11, 2018, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Racine on July 19, 1942, son of the late John and Esther (Née: Iusi) Jensen, Sr.
Robert was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Dorothy Irene Slater, on August 16, 1963, in Waukegan, IL.
Robert proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Army. He was an assembler for JI Case Company for 37 years, retiring in November 1999. Robert loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He went on many bike trips to Sturgis, Daytona, and Laconia. He and Dorothy have travelled all 50 states and many countries around the world. Robert also enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. He enjoyed playing pool leagues for Joey’s and Snoopy’s. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan but also enjoyed going to his grandchildren’s football games on Saturday mornings. He was a true family man and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Robert leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 55 years, Dorothy Jensen; son, Delbert (Kathryn) Jensen; daughter, RoseMarie (Craig) Olsen; grandchildren, Jacob (Marta Escamilla) Jensen, Lisa (Nick) Chalupa, Joseph (Danielle Vincent) Hand, Jr., Robert Hand, Amber (Tony Altenbach) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Laila Jensen, Ava Reeser, Lincoln Chalupa, Madilyn Hand; brothers, Joseph (Joan) Jensen, Richard “Ziggy” Jensen, Stephen (Barb) Jensen; sister, Lucille “Kitty” O’Connor; sisters-in-law, Thelma Slater, Marilyn Jensen; brother-in-law, Dan Mielcarek; favorite four-legged companion, Wilbur the pig; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.
In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his brother, John Jensen, Jr., sisters, Loretta (Richard) Brule, Frances Mielcarek; sisters-in-law, Gloria Jensen, Donna (Joseph) Nelson; and brother-in-law, Wesley Slater.
A celebration of Robert’s life will be held on Thursday, November 15, 2018, 2:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 11:00am until the time of the service. Burial with full military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.