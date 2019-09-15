{{featured_button_text}}
Robert R. Connell

December 22, 1965 – September 7, 2019

RACINE – Robert Richard Connell, 53, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on September 7, 2019.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

