Robert R. "Bob" Johnsen

Aug. 30, 1949 - May 4, 2023

UNION GROVE - Robert R. "Bob" Johnsen of Union Grove, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Ascension Medical Center in Franklin, WI. Bob was born on August 30, 1949, the eldest son of LeRoy and Marie (nee Cadman) Johnsen. On June 8, 1985, he was united in marriage to his loving wife Connie at St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Union Grove.

Bob lived his entire life in the rural communities of Raymond, Union Grove and Yorkville. He graduated from UW-Parkside as an educator and spent his nearly 30-year professional career at Racine Unified; he also served as a school board member for Union Grove High School for many years. Bob greatly loved teaching and mentoring young people whether at school, thru his church, volunteering with the Raymond 4-H, or on the hobby farm that he shared with Connie. Bob loved the outdoors and farming, spending countless hours with his beloved draft horses, planting and moving trees and, in his younger days, hiking, biking and camping. He loved tractors, Chevy trucks (red), traveling (especially with his favorite grandson), and his much-loved draft horses and spoiled dogs. Most importantly, Bob dearly loved his family and large extended family. He was a loving, generous and caring husband, father, grandpa, uncle, cousin, mentor and friend... he will be deeply missed by many.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Raymond Kowalewski. In addition to his beloved wife Connie, Bob is survived by his daughter, Theresa (David) Radandt; son, Donald (Shelly) Johnsen; grandson, Duncan (Courtney) Radandt; mother-in-law, Gertrude Kowalewski; brother, Paul (Lynn) Johnsen; sister, Kathy (Tom) Hasenstein; brothers-in-law: Mike (Iris) Kowalewski and John (Linda Carpenter) Kowalewski; former wife Bobbi; his cousin and life-long best friend Michael (Nancy) Cadman; as well as numerous other dear friends and relatives, including the absolute BEST nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews an uncle could EVER have. Bob will also be sadly missed by his four-legged sidekicks Bernie, Buddy, Mack, Budders, Cheyenne, Mia and Earl.

Funeral services for Bob will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at ST. MARY'S OF DOVER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4309 S. Beaumont Avenue, Kansasville, WI, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. AT THE CHURCH, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Private interment.

In lieu of flowers, please consider performing an act of kindness to someone in need and/or planting a tree in memory of Bob.

Miller Reesman Funeral Home

620 15th Ave

Union Grove, WI 53182

(262) 878-2500