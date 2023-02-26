Bob was born in Madison, WI on December 22, 1949, to Victor and Charlotte (nee: Nelson) Morris. The family moved to Racine, and Bob attended Washington Park High School, where he set the school record in Pole Vaulting, of which he was quite proud. He received his Associates Degree from Gateway Technical College. Bob went on to faithfully serve our country with the United States Navy, being stationed in Hawaii, and then active duty during the Vietnam War as an OS2 Operations Specialist 2nd Class from 1970 – 1974. He was a proud member of the VFW. Bob was employed by American Roller as a Manager of Computer Operations for over 30 years. He also was involved as a Day Trader. Bob was an active sports enthusiast, playing softball, volleyball and golf. He considered himself a “world class athlete” (lol). He joked about this with his family, but he really loved playing sports and was amazing at them, especially softball. Bob enjoyed making custom shirts for his dad, family and friends. He loved going out on his boat and fishing with his sons and grandchildren. Bob looked forward to the summer months when he and his fiance, Linda Ecklund, would go riding on his Harley. He loved seeing God’s beauty in nature, and as Bob had a bit of a green thumb, his appreciation of all the colorful flowers. You would also find Bob spending most of his summertime in his outdoor screen house, even sleeping there on warm nights. This was his second home. Another favorite place to go was Presque Isle, WI, where he would rent a cabin on the lake and go fishing with his son, Scott. That was a slice of heaven to him. Bob loved spending time with his kids, grandkids and fiance, Linda. He was very much a “family man.” Bob always worked out. He knew he had to keep moving to stay healthy and in shape. Linda said they measured his arms, and they were bigger than Sylvester Stallone’s! Daughter Melissa states her dad was proud of his “guns” and he had nice legs too. Bob would wear a tank top and shorts to show them off, even during the winter months.