MILWAUKEE—Robert Paul Franch, 82, of Milwaukee, WI went to his eternal home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, after a long illness.

He will join his father, Robert Franch; mother, Julia Martino Franch; brother, Charlie Franch, brother, John (Irene) Franch and son, Michael Franch.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Cheri Franch; son, Rob (Lorena) Franch; daughter-in-law, Laura Franch; daughter, Nicole (Brad) Peter; daughter, Kristina (John) Van Slyke; sister, Julie (Al) Favata; brother, Richard (Sue Rice) Franch; grandchildren: Caden, Vinci, Logan, Hailey, Tyler, Aby, Chase, Josie and Meg.

The celebration of his life will be held at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., Racine, WI on October 17, 2022. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Mass at 12:00 p.m. with military procession to follow.

Any memorials in Rob’s name can be sent to West Racine Kiwanis scholarship fund. The Full Obituary is available at www.draeger-langendorf.com

