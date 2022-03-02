June 16, 1942—Feb. 18, 2022

RACINE, WI—Robert Paul Dessart, 79, was called home to his Savior, February 18, 2022.

He was born in Racine, WI, on June 16, 1942, to Arthur Joseph and Eveline Virginia (nee Mevis) Dessart. He proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1960 to 1962. He was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Trautman on November 27, 1971, at Epiphany Lutheran Church.

Robert was employed at Jacobsen Textron and Metzger Metal Fabricators. He enjoyed vintage cars and was a member of various car clubs. He also enjoyed working out at Razor Sharp and having coffee at The Grind. He was a loyal Green Bay Packer fan.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 50 years, Barbara; brother, Brian Dessart; children: Robert (Donna) Dessart Jr., Darin (LuAnn) Dessart, Beverly Dessart, and Beth Dessart (James Street); grandchildren: Laura Osborn, Amanda (Aaron) Hooser, Travis Dessart, Lindsey Dessart, Ryan Dessart, Haley Dessart, Alexander Dessart, Avery Dessart, David Bradshaw III, Wyatt Baratki, and Isaac, Isabella, Xavier, and Weston Street; and four great-grandchildren; and numerous friends and family.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and his brother, Arthur Dessart.

A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, March 4, 2022, beginning with a visitation at 2:00 PM. The ceremony will start at 4:00 PM with Pastor Michael Zarling officiating. Friends and family may also pay their respects to the family following services at The Small Hall, 9225 Durand Avenue, Sturtevant at 5:30 PM. Service of committal with full military honors will be held publicly at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on March 10, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Please meet in the parking lot of the cemetery. Memorials to Water of Life Lutheran Church have been suggested. To share online condolences and memories of Robert, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

