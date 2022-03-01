 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Paul Dessart

  • 0

RACINE, WI—Robert Paul Dessart, 79, was called home to his Savior, February 18, 2022.

A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, March 4, 2022, beginning with a visitation at 2:00 PM. The ceremony will start at 4:00 PM with Pastor Michael Zarling officiating. Friends and family may also pay their respects to the family following services at The Small Hall, 9225 Durand Avenue, Sturtevant at 5:30 PM. Service of committal with full military honors will be held publicly at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on March 10, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Please meet in the parking lot of the cemetery. Memorials to Water of Life Lutheran Church have been suggested. To view the full obituary details, share online condolences and memories of Robert, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

(262) 634-3361

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five life essentials that are okay to splurge on

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News