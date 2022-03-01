Robert Paul Dessart

A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, March 4, 2022, beginning with a visitation at 2:00 PM. The ceremony will start at 4:00 PM with Pastor Michael Zarling officiating. Friends and family may also pay their respects to the family following services at The Small Hall, 9225 Durand Avenue, Sturtevant at 5:30 PM. Service of committal with full military honors will be held publicly at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on March 10, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Please meet in the parking lot of the cemetery. Memorials to Water of Life Lutheran Church have been suggested. To view the full obituary details, share online condolences and memories of Robert, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com