Jan. 31, 1947—May 12, 2022

RACINE—Robert P. Sander, Jr. (Bob), 75, of Racine, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek, WI with his family by his side.

Bob was born in Aalen, Germany, on January 31, 1947. He was the son of an American GI, Robert Sander, Sr. and Johanna A. Sander (Kowar). When Bob was 1 year old his mother and he were able to join his father in the United States. They first settled in NYC. Later, they moved to Racine, and then to Kenosha where Bob grew up. Bob graduated from Gateway Technical College in 1970 with a degree in Aviation Management. He was employed by SC Johnson/Diversey as the manager of “Floor Lab” for many years. He later started his own floor care business. He retired in 2008.

Bob was married on Nov. 1, 1975 to Nancy (Engebreth), in Kenosha, WI. Together they raised three children: Carrie Ellen Sander, Robb J. Sander, and Jo Marie Sander. Bob enjoyed spending time in his immaculate yard and gardens. He used his artistic talents to make his home and yard beautiful and inviting. Bob very much loved entertaining and grilling with friends and family. He was a talented knife maker and carpenter. He loved fishing. Bob also loved his dogs, Bernie and Rusty.

Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy and his children: Carrie, Robb, and Joey; grandchildren: Courtney, Joy, and Brynlee. He is further survived by many in-laws; nieces; friends and “honorary daughter,” Katie Lynn.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ray Sander.

A private memorial picnic will be held on June 4, 2022 at his residence.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Wisconsin Human Society would be honored.

Special thanks to the staff and residents of The Pillars Assisted Living Facility.