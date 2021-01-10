Robert P. Aceto

Funeral services honoring Robert’s life will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Robert will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Foundation for Religious Retirement, 3221 S Lake Dr., Saint Francis, WI 53235 would be appreciated.

Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Brookside Care Center for all their care and support. In addition, the family would also like to thank the staff at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha for their compassionate, kind, and loving care they provided Robert.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101