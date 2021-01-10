Robert P. Aceto

1933—2021
Robert Paul Aceto, age 87, a resident of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021.
Robert was born in Racine, WI on April 17, 1933 to Anthony and Leona (Lucareli) Aceto. He attended schools in Racine and was a graduate of Horlick High School in 1951. Robert received his bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of Wisconsin in 1959 and went on to receive his master’s degree in Special Education from Whitewater Cardinal Stritch University in 1969.
From 1953 until 1955, Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army at Camp Gordon, GA and Anchorage, AK.
Robert was employed as a special education teacher and a work study coordinator with the Unified School District for 36 years.
On June 22, 1957, Robert was united in marriage to Nina Martino.
Robert was an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Kenosha and Roma Lodge in Racine. He enjoyed reading, walking many miles, fishing on the pier in Naples, Florida, golfing with his longtime friends, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nina Aceto; his children, Christopher (Colleen) Aceto, Lynda (Bob) Yule, and Carolyn (Thomas) Ogle; 8 grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services honoring Robert’s life will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Robert will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Foundation for Religious Retirement, 3221 S Lake Dr., Saint Francis, WI 53235 would be appreciated.
Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Brookside Care Center for all their care and support. In addition, the family would also like to thank the staff at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha for their compassionate, kind, and loving care they provided Robert.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.