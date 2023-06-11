March 4, 1938—June 8, 2023

BURLINGTON—Robert O. Olson, 85, of Burlington, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on June 8, 2023, at Aurora Hospital in Burlington, WI. He was born on March 4, 1938, in Hollandale, WI, to parents Orrine L. Olson and Ruth M Olson (nee: Anderson).

Robert served his country for 34 years as an E6 Tech Sergeant in the US Air Force Air National Guard. He was a skilled and dedicated member of the military, and his service was a source of pride for him and his family.

Robert worked as a Motor Vehicle Operator at Southern Wisconsin Center in Union Grove, WI.

Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing, watching Packer & Brewer games and, telling stories in true Norwegian fashion. He was a devoted family man and loved spending time with his wife Etta Olson, and children, Lena (Tom) Schmitt, Jay (Nancy) Olson, Eric Olson, Michelle (Jeff) Schmalfeldt, and Melissa (Mark) Robers. He was also a proud grandfather to Lauren (Josh) Stephany, Lindsey Graf (John), Jordan Schmalfeldt (Sarah), Kevin (Haley) Robers, Cassidy Robers (Taylor), and Robin Robers (Payton), and great-grandfather to Gideon, Liam, Finley, Hazel, Davina, and Kaia. Robert also leaves behind his beloved family dog, Reba.

Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Winston Olson, his sister, Margie Miller, and his granddaughter, Sarah Graf.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.

Rest in peace, Robert. Your dedication to your country and your family will never be forgotten. A private ceremony will be held by the family to honor Robert’s life and to say their final goodbyes. May his soul rest in peace, and may his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.