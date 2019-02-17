Robert Norman Bucholz
PORT LAVACA, TX - Robert Norman Bucholz, age 74, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 13, 2019 at his home.
Bob grew up in Racine, graduating from Wm. Horlick High School in 1962. He worked for S.C. Johnson for 25 years, retiring and moving Texas in 1995.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen, sons: Sean, Kevin (Heather) Bucholz and Stepson, Joshua, and grand-daughter, Kristin. Brothers: Don and Dale Bucholz; Sisters: Lois, Carol, Kathleen and Karen. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial honoring Bob's Life will be held at a date and place to be determined.
Condolences can be submitted to funeral home: Victoria Mortuary, 1505 LaValliere St., Victoria, TX 77901 (361-578-4646)
