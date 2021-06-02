December 15, 1949—May 21, 2021
RACINE—Robert M. Youngblood born December 15, 1949 to Robert G. and Alma C. (nee: Grant) Youngblood succumbed to his final battle on Friday, May 21, 2021 holding the hands and hearts of his loving wife and daughter at home. He fiercely fought a nine-week siege against a multi-focal glioblastoma tumor in his brain stem that he could not overcome.
Drafted into the US Army faithfully serving our country from July 7, 1969 to June 28, 1971. He was one of four survivors of twelve brothers-in-arms bravely serving in the Vietnam war with the 5th Army Special Forces, 1st Marine Battalion 3rd Recon Division on deployment to gather intelligence behind enemy lines. For his service Bob was recognized with multiple decorations for injuries sustained and courage and valor for going above and beyond duty. Bob never felt he needed to talk of his service and believed the real heroes were those who made the ultimate sacrifice and never came home.
On June 12, 1972 Bob met his soul mate Sue “The Button” at the intersection of Seventh and Main. Fate brought them together with a smile that began their journey of love for almost 49 years. Married on November 15, 1974 and blessed with their beautiful daughter Jennifer; they shared many exciting and amazing adventures together throughout his lifetime. He loved his Harleys from the age of 15 to 71—and rode and enjoyed his journeys to the max. Bob will be remembered as a strong and gentle spirit. He never knew a stranger because he instantly made new friends with the first joke ... good, bad or ugly.
To cherish his memory Bob is survived by his loving wife Susan, daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Jeffrey Willems; grandchildren: Jada and Joshua Willems, Big J (his brother from another mother); his nieces and nephews, and way too many friends to list. He is also deeply missed by his furry “son” Buddy.
Predeceased by his parents, Bob and Alma, his half-brother and sister-in-law Carl and Hazel Gandee, nieces and nephews in the Gandee and Osborn family. Also predeceased by his father and mother-in-law Joseph and Eleanor Zalesak.
Services with Full Military Honors for Bob will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on Monday June 7, 2021 at 12 noon. All attending are encouraged to feel free to be comfortable in leathers, lace or any other apparel you choose. The month of May is designated as Brain Cancer Awareness Month—in remembering Bob please help raise awareness of Brain Cancer by wearing the color gray and have that conversation how quickly it can happen. A celebration of his life will follow services. Button and Jennifer hope those of you attending on motorcycles will form a procession to this celebration in his honor.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the veteran’s charity of your choice. Reach out to veterans to thank them for their service.” Freedom does not come for Free” and always remember America is the Home of the Free BECAUSE of the Brave.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to his team at Vitas Hospice; especially Chris, his favorite nurse, who went the extra mile to make his difficult fight more comfortable.
