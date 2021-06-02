December 15, 1949—May 21, 2021

RACINE—Robert M. Youngblood born December 15, 1949 to Robert G. and Alma C. (nee: Grant) Youngblood succumbed to his final battle on Friday, May 21, 2021 holding the hands and hearts of his loving wife and daughter at home. He fiercely fought a nine-week siege against a multi-focal glioblastoma tumor in his brain stem that he could not overcome.

Drafted into the US Army faithfully serving our country from July 7, 1969 to June 28, 1971. He was one of four survivors of twelve brothers-in-arms bravely serving in the Vietnam war with the 5th Army Special Forces, 1st Marine Battalion 3rd Recon Division on deployment to gather intelligence behind enemy lines. For his service Bob was recognized with multiple decorations for injuries sustained and courage and valor for going above and beyond duty. Bob never felt he needed to talk of his service and believed the real heroes were those who made the ultimate sacrifice and never came home.