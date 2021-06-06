Robert M. Youngblood

Services with Full Military Honors for Bob will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on Monday June 7, 2021 at 12 noon. All attending are encouraged to feel free to be comfortable in leathers, lace or any other apparel you choose. The month of May is designated as Brain Cancer Awareness Month - in remembering Bob please help raise awareness of Brain Cancer by wearing the color gray and have that conversation how quickly it can happen. A celebration of his life will follow services. Button and Jennifer hope those of you attending on motorcycles will form a procession to this celebration in his honor. In lieu of flowers please donate to the veteran's charity of your choice.