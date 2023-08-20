Jan. 4, 1945—Aug. 11, 2023

RACINE—Robert Michael Malik, age 78, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Racine, January 4, 1945, son of the late Raymond and Ruth (Nee: Cole) Malik.

Bob graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1963”. On August 28, 1965, at St. Rita Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Carol A. Remsza. Bob was employed by Young Radiator Co for 28 years and retired from Marlo Inc in 2009. He was a member of St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church. He enjoyed building model cars, word search and woodworking. He could fix just about anything. Above all Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 58 years, Carol; children: Steven Malik (Joanna), James Malik, Dr. Ronda (Carl) Schmidt; grandchildren, Mads, Jaxson, Beckett, James, Ryley, Elena, Ava, Levi, and Luke; siblings: Alan (Chris) Malik, Elaine Malik, Mary Louise Malik; in-laws, Allen Andreasen, James (Carole) Remsza, Jane Remsza; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, David Malik, Linda Andreasen, Judy Malik; brother-in-law, Bob (Barbara) Remsza.

Funeral services will be held at St. Mary’s by the Lake, 7605 Lakeshore Dr., Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 11 am with Rev. Patrick O’Loughlin officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10-11 am. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Mary’s by the Lake have been suggested.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Compassus Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: