Robert Lonergan, age 76, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 21, 1945 in Racine, Wisconsin to the late Ralph and Frances Lonergan. Bob married his loving wife Sharon in 1967 at St. Patrick’s church in Racine. He graduated from William Horlick High School in 1963, and attended UW-Whitewater School of Business Administration. As a dedicated employee, he spent his entire career at Wisconsin Natural Gas/WE Energies. Bob retired as a Supervisor of Sales and Marketing in 2000. He served as an advisor to St. Catherine’s Key Club, Junior Achievement, and was a member of the Racine Kiwanis club. Bob enjoyed participating in Drum and Bugle Corps. He marched with the Kiltie Cadets, Racine Scouts, and finished as the Drum Major for the Boys of 76. Bob loved spending time with his family, attending Green Bay Packer games, and fishing. He was a Packer season ticket holder and attended the Ice Bowl. Bob was an avid fisherman enjoying his time fishing on the Mississippi river in Trempealeau with his brothers, father-in-law, sons-in-law, nephew, and friends.