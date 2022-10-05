Robert Lloyd Lehan

July 21, 1943 – Sept. 29, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT—Robert L. Lehan, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 29, 2022.

Robert was born to the late John and Vivian (nee Cottingham) Lehan on July 21, 1943, in Rock Island, IL. He attended school at Sacred Heart Alleman Catholic High School in Rock Island. After graduating, he served in the United States Army National Guard from 1962 until 1965. He was a driver for Paul Penny for many years and became an EMT ambulance driver. He also served as a detective on the Rock Island Police Department. In 1984, he moved to Racine and was employed as the manager of the corporate security and fire protection department at Case New Holland. After 28 years at CNH, he retired in 2008.

In 2007, Robert married Kim M. Hazen. They would have celebrated their fifteenth wedding anniversary on October 20.

Bob enjoyed golfing, bowling, and photography. He was a big Green Bay Packers fan and a NASCAR fan. Bob was an avid griller and loved to cook. Most of all, Bob treasured spending time with his family and friends. Those left to honor and cherish Bob’s memory are his wife, Kim; children: Mark Lehan, Michele (Mike) Lehan-Stablein, and Jennifer Lehan-Ross; step children: Dawn Brooks, Stephanie (Dale) Frank, Beth Rohr, Tom Rohr, Angela (Tony) Northcutt, Jamie (Stephanie) Cruz, and Kelly Cruz; grandchildren: Corey, Patrick, Erin, Colleen, Conner, Aaron, and Gabriel; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Edward (Linda) Lehan; sister, Patricia (Mike) Purcell.

Bob’s presence in all our lives will be greatly missed.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, October 7, 2022, with visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. until the memorial service starting at 5:00 p.m. Father Ricardo Martin will be officiating. Contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association have been suggested. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to share online condolences and memories of Bob.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Parkside Manor Memory Care and Compassionate Care Hospice for their kind, compassionate care.

