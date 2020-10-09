 Skip to main content
Robert Lindstrom
Robert Lindstrom

January 15, 1948 — September 8, 2020

Rob passed away with his wife, Jean, and his daughter, Lisa, by his side. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jessica. Rob had fought a long battle with prostate cancer.

A service will take place at a later date.

