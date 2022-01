RACINE – Robert Leon Hicks Sr, age 88, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. A Celebration of Robert’s life will be held Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:00 p.m., in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.