Robert Lee Oliver , 80, was called Home by his Loving Savior, on Monday, November 22, 2021. His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, December 4th, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ricky Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home that Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
THE FAMILY IS REQUESTING EVERYONE WEARS A MASK.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME
AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.552-9000