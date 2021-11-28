Robert Lee Oliver , 80, was called Home by his Loving Savior, on Monday, November 22, 2021. His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, December 4th, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ricky Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home that Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.