Oct. 26, 1940—Mar. 6, 2023

CANNELTON, IN—Robert Lee “Bob” Easton, 82, passed away on March 6, 2023. He was born in Cannelton, Indiana on October 26, 1940, son of Robert T. and Earrie Louise (Snyder) Easton. Bob was united in marriage in Racine, Wisconsin on June 22, 1985 to Virginia Rathman.

He retired in 2004 from Kenosha Beef, where he was a truck driver. Bob enjoyed leather crafting and working on cars. He and his wife, Virginia loved to travel and had visited 48 states.

Surviving is his wife of 38 years, Virginia Easton; children: Janet Vanderhoef (Joseph), Karen Anguiano (Salvador), Robert W. Easton (Kim), Ernest “Bud” Layman (Donna) and June Hird (Charles), all of Racine, WI and Veronica Foster (Tim) of MT. Pleasant, WI and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, Larry, in infancy and great-grandchild, Victor LaMere.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM CDT on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until service time at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Please share your messages of condolence with the family at morrisfamilyservices.com.