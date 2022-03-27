April 8, 1932—March 18, 2022

NASHVILLE, TN—Robert Lee Benson, Sr., age 89, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2022. Raised in Appleton, WI, in 1950, he joined the Army to serve his country. A Korean War veteran, Robert spent five months of his service in a combat zone until it was discovered that he was the sole surviving son of his family. According to Articles of War, sole surviving sons were not to be in combat zones, so he was transferred to Japan where he finished his service in the Military Police.

In 1952 he drove a city bus in Appleton, WI, where he met Bonnie Jury, who would later become his wife. When Bonnie rode the bus, he made sure to never charge her the 10-cent fare. They married in 1955, at which time Bonnie got a free pass to ride the bus as the spouse of a driver. They moved to Racine, WI in 1959 where they raised four daughters and two sons.

Robert also drove for Greyhound, American Motors and Schwerman before beginning his 29-year career with Consolidated Freightways in 1968. He transferred twice during his CF days, first to Lexington, KY and then to Nashville, TN where he lived until his passing. After a long and distinguished driving career with over 3,000,000 safe driving miles, he retired in 1997.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Jacob E. (Jack) Benson and Juanita M. Knuth (nee Hanson); his beloved wife of 64 years, Bonnie Jane Benson (nee Jury); and his sister, Jeanne L. Grose.

He is survived by six children: Judy (Curt) Kish of Sturtevant, WI, Ellen (Dan) Schwengel of Smyrna, TN, Sarah Boner, of LaVergne, TN, Janet (Charlie) Dunn of Noblesville, IN, Robert (Michael) Benson Jr. of Dickson, TN, and Brian Benson of Nashville, TN. He was a grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 17. He touched many lives in many ways and will be dearly missed.

There will be no funeral or memorial service at the request of the departed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Avalon Hospice of Murfreesboro, or the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).