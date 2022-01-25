December 4, 1935—January 22, 2022

RACINE—Robert Lawrence Sokolowski, “Scorky”, age 86, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek. He was born in Racine, December 4, 1935, son of the late Stanley and LaVerne (nee Mensior) Sokolowski.

Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy. On July 31, 1954, he was united in marriage to Rita Mae St. Martin who preceded him in death May 9, 2001. Bob was employed as a driver for Flash Cab Company from 1957 until his retirement in 1998. He was a devoted catholic and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, NASCAR, and Marilyn Monroe. Above all he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children: Shirley McKelvey (fiance, Tom Sitzler), Kirk (Jackie) Sokolowski, and Linda (Dell Rundle) Sokolowski; grandchildren: Lisa, David, Eden, Skye, Kristi, Danny; great-grandchildren: Rita Mae, Julian, Asher, Shamus, Desira, Kayla; sister-in-law, Patricia Steinhoff; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Billy Parr and his brother Timothy Sokolowski.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Seasons Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to