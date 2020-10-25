Robert L. Turner

1949 – 2020
RACINE – Robert L. “Toby” Turner, 71, passed away at home on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Toby was born in Richland Center, WI on January 3, 1949 to the late Bufread and Betty (nee: Sharp) Turner. On September 25, 1965, he married the former Judith Lee Blinten, celebrating 55 years of marriage. Toby was employed by Jeep in Toledo and retired from AMC/Chrysler in Kenosha. He volunteered along with Judy with the VFW Auxiliary. He loved spending his time, fishing, hunting, and tubing with his sons, and spending time with his grandchildren. Toby enjoyed working on cars, especially his show car. He was a hard worker, a true handyman and a great provider.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Turner; sons, Rob (Patty) Turner, Scott (Jill) Turner, and Todd (Teresa) Turner; grandchildren, Alyssa, Sage, Jenna, Jaret and Skylar; great grandchildren, Zerek and Aaron; his brother, Chuck (Rita) Turner and his step-sister, Sandra Atkinson. Toby is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Bufread Turner; brother, Douglas Gene Turner, stepbrother, Joe Turner; stepfather, Melvin “Bill” Vance; stepmother, Margaret “Peg” Turner; and his sister-in-law, Jan Galzinski.
A funeral service for Toby will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Humane Society of Racine
