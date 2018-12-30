Try 1 month for 99¢
Robert L. Sorensen

April 30, 1938—December 22, 2018

RACINE—Robert L. Sorensen, 80, passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Lakeshore at Sienna Center.

He was born in Racine on April 30, 1938, the son of the late George T. and Beulah O. (nee: Wick) Sorensen. Robert was a 1956 graduate of Lutheran High School. After graduation, he worked in the finance and accounting department of Young Radiator Company in Racine. Robert switched jobs in the mid-1960’s and took a position as Senior Administrative Assistant with Texaco Oil Company, serving in Milwaukee, Downers Grove, IL, and Orlando, FL, where he retired in 1993. He then moved back to Racine in 2017.

Robert is survived by his aunt, Janice Verlee Lanbarkis of Kewanee, IL; and sisters-in-law, Nancy (Floyd) Sorensen, and Leone (Marvin) Sorensen, both of Racine. He is further survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Floyd, Daryl, Marvin and Donald (Delores) Sorensen.

Per Robert’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. A private Interment will be held at a later date.

Robert’s family wishes to thank the staff at Lakeshore at Sienna for their kind and compassionate care of ‘Uncle Bob’.

