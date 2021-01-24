Robert L. "Shoppy" Pulliam

April 18, 1947—January 17, 2021

RACINE — Robert Lee Pulliam, “Shoppy“, age 73, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Shoppy was born in New Albany, MS on April 18, 1947, son of the late Mary Pulliam (nee: Gray) and the late Robert Pulliam.

Shoppy attended William Horlick High School and went off to the U.S. Army on February 2, 1968. On July 15, 1983, Robert was united in marriage to Gwen Howard. They were together for 48 years. Shoppy retired from Southern Wisconsin Center after 18 years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to all types of music, watching basketball, and watching the history channel. He loved the Lakers and was an avid Packers fan.