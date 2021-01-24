Robert L. "Shoppy" Pulliam

April 18, 1947—January 17, 2021
RACINE — Robert Lee Pulliam, “Shoppy“, age 73, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Shoppy was born in New Albany, MS on April 18, 1947, son of the late Mary Pulliam (nee: Gray) and the late Robert Pulliam.
Shoppy attended William Horlick High School and went off to the U.S. Army on February 2, 1968. On July 15, 1983, Robert was united in marriage to Gwen Howard. They were together for 48 years. Shoppy retired from Southern Wisconsin Center after 18 years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to all types of music, watching basketball, and watching the history channel. He loved the Lakers and was an avid Packers fan.
Shoppy will dearly be missed by his wife, Gwen Pulliam, his children, Stephanie Pulliam, Terrence Howard, Nikki Grandy; grandchildren, Domonique Farris, Rodney Farris, Andre Farris, Justin Pulliam, Trisha Howard, Terrence Barkley, Janelle Wade, Laila Howard, Diamond Grandy-Roy, Da’Shaela Ingram, DaShavious Ingram; great-grandchildren, Camryn, Cayden, Kiari, Jahire, Jayceon, Dasani, Zy’aire, Mario Jr., Marshae, Milani Rose, Crystal, Jemarri, Tamarrion, Jamir, Tahlea, and Dejuan Jr.; greatly missed by sister, Mattie (Frankie) Cannon; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eugene Mattison and Barbara (Roy) Thompson; longtime dear friends, Carl Robinson, Sylvester “Hump” Scott, Jack McNeal, Buck Ward, and Hosea Mitchell; favorite aunt, Virginia Arthur; favorite cousin, Tyrone Bostick; his favorite niece, Keisha (Cannon) Stewart; special nephew, Jonathan McPherson; many nieces: Nicole Cannon, Amber Cannon Daramola, Aila Daramola; nephew: Larry Byers; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Shoppy was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sonya Farris; his brother, Troy Pulliam; his twin sisters that died at birth; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Hattie Mae and Milford Howard; best friends, Troy Cobb and Steve McNeal.
Due to Covid concerns, there will be no funeral services.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Ascension ICU unit and Ridgewood Rehabilitation Center (his special nurse, Gretchen).
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
