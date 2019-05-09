Try 3 months for $3
Robert L. Raymaker

Robert L. Raymaker, 77, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

A complete obituary with service information will be made available in the Sunday, May 12, 2019 edition of Racine Journal Times.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.kenoshafuneralhome.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert L. Raymaker
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments