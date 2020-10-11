Robert L. Orre II

September 18, 1958—October 6, 2020

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Robert Lee Orre II passed away suddenly at the age of 62 of a pulmonary embolism.

He was born on September 18, 1958, in Berea, Ohio, to Robert Lee Orre, Sr and Joanne Regina (Mankowski). He was the second of six children. While still a child, the family moved to Racine, eventually settling in Union Grove where he graduated from Union Grove High School. Upon graduation, he began working at SC Johnson Wax on the lines while he attended Parkside. After earning his business degree, he worked at numerous jobs inside the company and after 42 years of service, he retired in January of 2019 as an IT Director and moved to Manitowish Waters, WI to enjoy his retirement years on the Chain of Lakes.