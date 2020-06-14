Robert L. Ochs

During World War II, Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army in General Patton's tank corps. In April of 1948, he married the love of his life, Margaret Wesnick, at St. Rose Catholic Church, where they were longtime dedicated members. Bob was employed with Styberg Engineering for nearly forty-five years. He was currently a member of St. Lucy's Catholic Church. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed his travels with Margaret throughout the U.S. and through Canada via the King's Highway from the Pacific to the Atlantic. He also enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers, his vegetable and flower gardens, and the senior bus trips with the church.