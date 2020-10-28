Robert L. Nelsen

Robert graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1954”. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956-1958 On May 23, 1981 at River Bend Nature Center, he was united in marriage to Barbara Orlovsky. Bob was a third-generation meat cutter, retired from Schulz Piggly Wiggly in 2001. He was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church, the Wisconsin Sportman’s Association and World Gym, where he made many friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed his many trips to his special place called Pine Valley for bowhunting, fishing and flintknapping, and to Hixton and areas of Illinois to “rock hunt”. Bob enjoyed his friends at Petrfying Springs dog park, where he loved to let his dogs run free. He also lived to cherish his dogs, Baby, Muffy “The Trooper”, Alley Cat, Susie, Nick, Jada, Copper and Maggie. Bob loved and lived life to the fullest.