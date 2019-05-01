STURTEVANT—Robert L. Martin, 88, passed away at Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center Campus, on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Mr. Martin had been employed by Racine Steel for over 40 years. He enjoyed his daily reading of the Bible, watching old time-westerns, and being with his family. Mr. Martin was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Sturtevant.
Surviving are his children, Robert L. Martin of Sturtevant, Alma (Duce) Weborg, of Door County; two grandchildren, Erin Martin, of Sturtevant, and Amy (Phillip) Menard, of Salem, WI, two great grandchildren, Jackson and Danika Menard.
Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his wife, Mary “Katie” Martin.
His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, May 2nd at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Rick Rogers officiating. Visitation will be from in the funeral home on Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. See the complete obituary on our website.
In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to the Medical College of Wisconsin- Eye Clinic for Macular Degeneration Research
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
